DMK leader Kanimozhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana

December 23, 2022 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Faridabad (Haryana)

PTI
Kanimozhi. File

Kanimozhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, in Faridabad on December 23 and said she was delighted to be a part of the foot march that celebrates India's diversity.

"I was delighted to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which celebrates our diversity, in Haryana today. Mr @RahulGandhi's vision of uniting India is an idea which will be taken forward by the people of India," the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader wrote on Twitter and posted pictures of her with the former Congress chief on the microblogging website.

Bharat Jodo Yatra | Unemployment, inflation hurting the country, says Rahul Gandhi

The yatra resumed on Friday from Kherli Lala in Gurugram's Sohna on the third and last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase, before entering Faridabad.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The first phase of the yatra in Haryana concludes on Friday.

The foot march, which will halt for the night at Faridabad, is slated to enter Delhi through the Badarpur border, near the Badarpur metro station, on Saturday. After a short break starting Saturday night, it will resume on January 3, head to Uttar Pradesh, then again enter Haryana, move towards Punjab and finally, conclude its journey in Jammu and Kashmir.

