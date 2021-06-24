J&K meeting | A good beginning, but not result-oriented: Tarigami

PM told Constitutional guarantees are sacrosanct, says Gupkar Alliance spokesperson

Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home Minister Amit Shah proposed any action at the end of the three-hour-long all party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and spokesperson of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration M.Y. Tarigami said.

Though there was no concrete outcome, Mr. Tarigami said that the parties had agreed to come down to Delhi for the meeting because it is the first such gathering hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It was a good beginning but nothing beyond. Having a conversation is equally important, but I can not say that it was result-oriented,” Mr. Tarigami told The Hindu.

Mr. Tarigami said that the concerns of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were raised at the meeting. “We told him [the PM] that such a meeting should have been conducted prior to August 2019. All the stakeholders should have been taken on board. We also told him that Constitutional guarantees are sacrosanct and should not have been taken away in such a manner. What happened in August 2019 was against the spirit of Constitutional order,” he added.

Mr. Tarigami said that the Union government was told clearly that downgrading the State and splitting it into two Union Territories without consultations has left the populace demoralised and disillusioned. Mr. Modi said that the concerns of political parties and people for restoration of Statehood would be looked into at an appropriate time, Mr. Tarigami said.