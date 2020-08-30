J&K DGP appeals to youth lured into militancy to shun path of violence

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday appealed to youth lured into militancy in the valley to shun the path of violence and destruction, saying it has not proved beneficial.
The DGP visited the twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir to review the security scenario and law and order of these districts and also to appreciate police personnel, Army and CRPF officials on the success of the back-to-back encounters in which seven militants were neutralised and another one surrendered, a police spokesperson said.
Singh also paid homage to the soldier who was killed in the encounter in Pulwama.
Referring to the successful operations at Pulwama and Shopian districts, the DGP said Al-Badr district commander Shakoor Parray and his accomplices were involved in various heinous crimes, including in the abduction and then killing of a panch in Khanmoh area of the city here whose body was recovered on Friday.
Singh said Parray and his accomplices were also involved in the recruitment of local youth into militancy.
The DGP also congratulated parents of Suhaib Bhat, who surrendered during the encounter at Shopian on Friday.
