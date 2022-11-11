India

JeM militant killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Security forces cordon off an area during an encounter in Shopian district of J&K. File photo

Security forces cordon off an area during an encounter in Shopian district of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A non-local militant affiliated to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday.

“One foreign terrorist of JeM militant outfit killed, identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees, who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area, has been killed,” the police said.

A search is still going on at the encounter site in Kaprin area of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Officials said a joint team of Police and army had launched a cordon and search operation in Kaprin following a tip off early in the morning.

During the search operation, encounter broke out with the hiding militants when they fired upon the security personnel.


