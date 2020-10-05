National

JEE-Advanced results out; Pune boy tops

Pune boy Chirag Falor has bagged the top rank in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, results of which was announced on Monday, according to officials.

The second and third rank have been bagged by Gangula Bhuvan Reddy and Vaibhav Raj respectively. “Kanishka Mittal is the national topper among females,” said an official of IIT-Delhi.

IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Advanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. JEE-Mains which is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across the country is a qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

