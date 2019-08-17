Jawan killed in Pakistan firing along LoC

An Army jawan was killed on Saturday morning during Cease Fire Violations (CFV) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

“At about 0630 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” an Army spokesperson said.

As firing continued, L. Nk. Sandeep Thapa, 35, from Dehradun, who had put 15 years service, sustained fatal injuries in the CFV, the officer said.

Army sources said the Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts with heavy mortars. Firing was continuing, sources added.

Last month, two Army personnel and a 10-day-old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.