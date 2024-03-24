GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

United Left sweeps JNUSU polls, Dhananjay from AISA elected president

Dhananjay from the All India Students Association won the JNUSU president post by securing 2,598 votes against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s Umesh C. Ajmeera who secured 1,676 votes

March 24, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated March 25, 2024 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students are seen during the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union election at the JNU campus in New Delhi on March 24, 2024.

Students are seen during the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union election at the JNU campus in New Delhi on March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The United Left panel effected a clean sweep in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election, defeating its nearest rival the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Sunday.

In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president post by securing 2,598 votes against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Umesh C. Ajmeera who secured 1,676 votes.

‘Discrimination’, ‘anti-national’ rhetoric: issues at forefront of JNU student polls

Avijit Ghosh from the Students Federation of India (SFI) trounced ABVP’s Deepika Sharma to win the vice-president post.

BAPSA candidate Priyanshi Arya, who was supported by the Left, won the general secretary post by defeating the ABVP’s Arjun Anand.

The United Left extended its support to Arya after the Election Committee cancelled the nomination of its candidate Swati Singh when her candidacy was challenged by the ABVP. The Left’s Mohammad Sajid won the joint secretary post by defeating the ABVP’s Govind.

Related Topics

universities and colleges / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.