GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Presidential candidates battle it out in the run-up to JNUSU elections

March 21, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The sound of sloganeering reverberated throughout the JNU campus on Wednesday evening.

The sound of sloganeering reverberated throughout the JNU campus on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The sound of sloganeering, accompanied by percussion instruments like the dafli and dhol, reverberated throughout the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Wednesday evening as the eight candidates fielded for the student body polls delivered their speeches in the presidential debate.

While the United Left Alliance — a coalition of all left-aligned student outfits — has fielded Dhananjay, a Dalit PhD student from Bihar as its presidential candidate, the RSS-aligned Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has selected Umesh Chandra Ajmeera, who hails from a Scheduled Tribe in Telangana, for the post.

The eight candidates fighting for the four central panel posts spoke in the debate on national affairs, such as the farmers’ protest and electoral bonds, and campus issues, including hostel infrastructure and “caste discrimination”.

The administration had announced the election for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union earlier this year, marking the end of the students’ long-drawn-out battle to contest the polls. The polls had been delayed for four years due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and, later, the process of PhD admissions.

The last elections, held in 2019, had seen the victory of the United Left Panel for the fourth year in a row, while the ABVP had emerged as a runner-up.

Students will vote on March 22. The results will be declared on March 24.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.