Presidential candidates battle it out in the run-up to JNUSU elections

March 21, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

The sound of sloganeering, accompanied by percussion instruments like the dafli and dhol, reverberated throughout the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Wednesday evening as the eight candidates fielded for the student body polls delivered their speeches in the presidential debate.

While the United Left Alliance — a coalition of all left-aligned student outfits — has fielded Dhananjay, a Dalit PhD student from Bihar as its presidential candidate, the RSS-aligned Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has selected Umesh Chandra Ajmeera, who hails from a Scheduled Tribe in Telangana, for the post.

The eight candidates fighting for the four central panel posts spoke in the debate on national affairs, such as the farmers’ protest and electoral bonds, and campus issues, including hostel infrastructure and “caste discrimination”.

The administration had announced the election for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union earlier this year, marking the end of the students’ long-drawn-out battle to contest the polls. The polls had been delayed for four years due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and, later, the process of PhD admissions.

The last elections, held in 2019, had seen the victory of the United Left Panel for the fourth year in a row, while the ABVP had emerged as a runner-up.

Students will vote on March 22. The results will be declared on March 24.