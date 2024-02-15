Jardiance or empagliflozin approved for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease in India

February 15, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has approved Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10 mg tablets to reduce the risk of sustained decline in patients with end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, and hospitalisation in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk of progression.

According to a release issued by the organisation, this indication approval allows nephrologists and cardiologists to use Jardiance 10mg tablets for the treatment of CKD in eligible patients.

“Jardiance is not recommended for the treatment of CKD in patients with polycystic kidney disease, or patients requiring or with a recent history of intravenous immunosuppressive therapy or greater than 45 mg of prednisone or equivalent for kidney disease,’’ the release noted.

“We are very excited about the approval and the potential for empagliflozin to play an essential role in helping people living with kidney disease and their physicians,’’ Gagandeep Singh Bedi, managing director, Boehringer Ingelheim (India), a biopharmaceutical company which manufactures the drug, said.