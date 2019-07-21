National

Japanese Encephalitis claims four more lives, death toll increases to 101

Medical officers distributing medicines

Medical officers distributing medicines   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

It is a vector-borne disease that affects the brain.

Four more people in Assam died due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE), taking the toll to 101 in the state, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

One death each was reported from Udalguri, Baksa, Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts on Friday, it said.

The deceased were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The number of JE-positive cases increased to 439, as 13 new ones were registered, the bulletin said.

JE is a vector-borne disease that affects the brain.

The NHM bulletin further said that cumulative figures for JE/AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome) deaths in the state since January was 222, while the number of JE/AES-positive cases during this period stood at 1,569.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Health National
Assam
death
health treatment
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2019 10:09:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/japanese-encephalitis-claims-four-more-lives-death-toll-increases-to-101/article28625293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY