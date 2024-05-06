Narco-terrorism | Proclamation notices pasted on houses of two fugitives in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch

May 06, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

“The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on April 5 pasted proclamation notices on the houses of two absconders wanted in a case related to narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district,” officials said.

“An SIA team reached the houses of Mohd Liyaqat alias Billa of Khari Karmara and Mohd Arshad alias Asif of Darabagyal Digwar Terwan near the Line of Control and pasted the proclamation notices, seeking their appearance before the Principal Sessions Judge, Poonch, within one month,” the officials said.

Proclamation notices pasted against two fugitives in Poonch

“Liyaqat and Arshad are wanted in a case registered last year under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” they added.

“Proclamation is hereby made that the accused persons are required to appear before the court (of Principal Sessions Judge, Poonch) within the period of 30 days from the date of publication of proclamation, failing which proceedings under Section 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (attachment of any property) shall be initiated against them,” the notice read.