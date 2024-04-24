GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K police announce ₹10 lakh on terrorist behind Rajouri killing

Police said the terrorist operates under the alias Abu Hamza and is active in the Sharda Sharief and Dera Ki Gali areas of the Rajouri-Poonch belt in the Pir Panjal valley

April 24, 2024 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday announced a reward of ₹10 lakh on an unidentified militant, operating under the alias Abu Hamza, for his suspected involvement in the killing of the brother of a soldier with the Territorial Army in Rajouri on April 22.

The police said the terrorist “was involved in militancy activities including the killing of Muhammad Razaq in Kunda village” on April 22. Hamza, aged between 30 and 32, is active in the Sharda Sharief and Dera Ki Gali areas of the Rajouri-Poonch belt in the Pir Panjal valley, police said.

Unknown gunmen shot dead 40-year-old Razaq, a government employee working with J&K’s Social Welfare Department, at Kunda village in Rajouri. The victim’s father, Muhammad Akber, was also killed by militants in 2003 following which Razaq was appointed on compassionate grounds. Police said he had reached home after offering evening prayers at a nearby mosque when gunmen shot him dead.

