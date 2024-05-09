Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the Centre jailed people and slapped Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on them to achieve a narrative of peace in Kashmir.

“The Centre is using different tactics, which include jailing youth and slapping draconian laws like UAPA to achieve peace in Kashmir. Efforts are made on a daily basis to disempower the people of J&K from 2019,” Ms. Mufti, who was campaigning for PDP candidate Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra in Budgam, said.

Terming the reading down of Article 370 as “illegal”, Ms. Mufti said, “Every day a farmaan [diktat] is issued from Delhi to disempower and dispossess the people. The PDP has fought the onslaught against our rights, resources, and identity and will continue doing so in a peaceful, democratic manner,” Ms. Mufti said.

Seeking votes for Mr. Parra, who was jailed for 19 months after 2019, Ms. Mufti said, “The PDP is fighting for the future of our younger generations. My party was targeted because it stood with the people and voiced their aspirations. People like Waheed Parra, besides thousands of our workers, stood like a rock and didn’t bow down,” Ms. Mufti said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Parra urged locals “not to stay indoors on the voting day”. “History will not be kind to us. We are seeing how our youth are being hounded by a band of tie-wearing bandits these days. We must tell those who plundered us of our rights that we are coming to get back what you snatched from us on August 5, 2019,” Mr. Parra said.

He asked youth to break their silence. “We are not against the government’s narrative of peace. But peace through the lens of jails and the UAPA is deeply concerning. A genuine peace should be built on dialogue, understanding, and justice,” Mr. Parra said.

Referring to youth who were jailed or faced cases in Kashmir, Mr. Parra urged the government “to grant amnesty to the youth and students and allow them to live a normal and dignified life”.