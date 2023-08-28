‘Jalabhishek Yatra’ kicks off on a small scale in Nuh

August 28, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - NUH

The ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’ in Nuh on Monday kicked off, though at reduced scale, with four buses of local Hindus and a group of saints allowed to offer holy waters at Nalhar temple.

Vishwas Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain told The Hindu over phone that the organisers had agreed to reduce the size and scale of the procession at the behest of the administration. “Those in the procession are local Hindus and a group of saints and seers. It is our fundamental right to offer prayers, but we agreed to reduce the scale in view of administration’s request and they also cooperated,” said Dr. Jain.

The procession was being carried out amid tight security with the police vehicles escorting the devotees’ buses.

Earlier, the police had put barricades at several points on the Gurgaon-Alwar Highway to check the vehicles headed to Nuh.