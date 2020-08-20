Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for coronavirus

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The minister said in a tweet that he underwent a coronavirus test after experiencing symptoms of the infection.
On the advice of doctors he is getting admitted to a hospital, the minister said.
“I underwent a coronavirus test after developing symptoms and the report has come positive. I am getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request all who have come in my contact in the past days to isolate themselves and get tested,” Mr. Shekhwat tweeted in Hindi.
The minister held two important meetings on Tuesday. One was on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL). Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended the meeting virtually while his Haryana counterpart M.L. Khattar was physically present at the meeting with Shekhwat, his deputy in the ministry Rattan Lal Kataria, and senior officials.
Kataria was also present for another meeting alongside Shekhwat in a virtual conference with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswami.
