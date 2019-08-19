Arun Jaitley’s health still critical

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continued to be on life support in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday.

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and BJP national general-secretary Arun Singh, among others, visited to enquire after the health of the leader.

The AIIMS has said that Mr. Jaitley, 66, admitted on August 9, is on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support and he is being looked after by a multidisciplinary team of doctors in the hospital.

Several prominent leaders, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, BSP chief Mayawati and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat have visited the hospital in recent days to enquire about Mr. Jaitley’s health and meet his family members.