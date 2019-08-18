No major change in Jaitley's health status as of now: Health Ministry official

"The team of doctors looking after Arun Jaitley is doing the best they can. He is under round-the-clock observation and as of now there is no major change in his health condition," said a senior health ministry official on Sunday.

Mr. Jaitley who has been shifted to life support system according to doctors has shown no significant improvement or deterioration.

On Sunday several leaders including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to inquire about the health condition of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited AIIMS to enquire about Mr. Jaitley's health.

The 66-year-old Mr. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to AIIMS Mr. Kejriwal said: "I met Mr. Jaitley’s family members and I pray to God for his good health and fast recovery."

Mr. Jaitley underwent a renal transplant on May 14 last year at AIIMS. In January 2019, he was diagnosed with a rare form of soft-tissue sarcoma and underwent treatment in New York.