Rishi Sunak ‘keen’ to visit India, but many difficult issues remain in FTA: U.K. Envoy

November 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Talks over the India-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are the main focus of ties, with several “hard bits” that could need intervention at a “senior level”, said the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, speaking ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to London this week. He also said that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “keen” to visit India, but that the focus on the FTA talks came first.

“We’re a lot closer than we were a year ago. We’re batting deep as they would say, in the Cricket World Cup, and now we’re on to the big and tricky issues and they are substantially difficult,” Mr. Ellis said when asked about a timeline for the FTA to be completed.

When asked if the visit by Prime Minister Sunak was contingent on the FTA being ready to sign, Mr. Ellis told The Hindu in an exclusive interview that the “Prime Minister [Sunak] is keen to come [to India]. But first of all, we’ve got to focus on the FTA,” pointing to an “intense period of negotiations” that are now ongoing with officials meeting regularly to work through issues. In a telephone conversation last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Sunak also discussed the progress in the FTA talks.

Mr. Jaishankar, who left for the U.K. on Saturday for a four-day visit (November 11-15), is expected to be joined by U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to celebrate the Deepavali festival at the Indian High Commission, and will hold several high-level meetings in London to discuss strategic ties, as well as India’s concerns over the issue of Khalistani extremism in the U.K.

The visit by Mr. Jaishankar , which officials said was “long overdue” also comes as a proposed bilateral visit to India by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in October-November is understood to have been put off due to delays in the FTA talks. The talks, that began after Brexit in January 2022, are in the 14th round, with about five of the 26 chapters still unresolved, sources said.

Diplomatic sources have said that the U.K. FTA is India’s top priority at present, even as deals with Australia for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), with the European Union and with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) talks with Switzerland, Norway, Finland and Liechtenstein, as well as with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are next in line. With election season in India in 2024 and UK headed to polls by January 2025, Mr. Sunak and Mr. Modi are hopeful of completing the FTA in early 2024, but haven’t set a deadline.

“I think it’s clear both Prime Ministers are signalling to their systems that they want to find a way to get a deal. But there’s no hiding the difficulties,” he added. The problems include the Rules of Origin (ROO), given that the U.K. has an integrated supply chain with the European Union, and India wants to favour goods that include a higher value addition from the U.K. itself. In addition, tariffs over goods like Scotch Whiskey, automobiles including Electric Vehicles from the UK and leather and textiles from India are among the sticking points. Meanwhile India has yet to commit to giving legal and financial UK firms access to the Indian market.

“So what we want to do now is try and boil down the issues to the few big ones which need resolution at a senior level, to cut away quite a lot of the second order issues…and then we can actually focus on the really hard bits at the end,” Mr. Ellis added, clarifying that mobility, or more visas for Indians are not included in the agreement.

When asked about the U.K. decision to put India on a list of “safe states”, effectively disallowing any Indians that enter the U.K. illegally on “small boats” across the English channel from applying for asylum, Mr. Ellis said the move was an “autonomous judgement”. The move is a part of the Sunak government’s tightening of regulations for non-legal immigrants, and comes as Indians became the second biggest migrant group crossing the channel, behind Afghans in 2022.

“To sustain legal migration we have to tackle illegal migration. And at different points in the first quarter of this year, Indians moved up to number two in terms of nationals coming in small boats across the Channel, crossing the English Channel. So you need to tackle that as well,” Mr. Ellis said, adding that Indians are the largest recipients of work visas, and students, visitors and skilled professionals received a third of the total number of visas issued.

While in the U.K., Mr. Jaishankar, whose visit follows 8 months after a major India-U.K. spat over protests by Khalistani extremists at the High Commission, is also expected to raise India’s concerns on the issue including over the most recent video by the Sikhs for Justice group, banned by India, that threatened any passengers taking Air India flights on November 19.

“We’re always keeping under review the list [of extremist groups= and looking at the behaviour of different kinds of groups. I feel that [India and U.K.] have a better understanding and a more greater confidence on the two sides of how to deal with extremism in different forms in the U.K.,” Mr. Ellis said in the interview, but didn’t confirm whether the U.K. would ban the SFJ as a terror group.