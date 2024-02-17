GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart in Germany, discusses 'present state' of bilateral ties and global issues

The meeting comes amid bitterness in bilateral ties over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil last year.

February 17, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - Munich

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that he discussed the "present state" of bilateral ties and the current global issues with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly, amidst a diplomatic row between the two countries over the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the prestigious Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The meeting comes amid bitterness in bilateral ties over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil last year.

Also Read | Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?

"Met my Canadian counterpart FM @melaniejoly on the sidelines of #MSC2024. Our conversation understandably focused on the present state of our bilateral ties. Was also useful to exchange views on the global situation," Mr. Jaishankar posted on X.

Ms. Joly also posted about her meeting with Jaishankar on X.

"At #MSC2024, @DrSJaishankar and I had a frank discussion on Canada-India relations and the current global issues, including Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine," she wrote.

The ties between India and Canada came under strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations on September 18 of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia province. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India has rejected the Canadian government's charges as "absurd and motivated."

Related Topics

Canada / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.