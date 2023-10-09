HamberMenu
Watch | India-Canada ties in numbers: from foreign students to temporary workers | Data Point

A video looking at migration data and how India and Canada rely on each other for certain inputs

October 09, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

Tensions between Canada and India are at a high, after Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau said agents of the Indian government were behind the killing of a Sikh-Canadian citizen.

Canada and India have a long history. Canada is home to one of the largest communities of Indian origin, a major Indian student community and a significant Punjabi and Sikh population. The two countries also rely on each other for importing some specific inputs.

So, how closely are India and Canada tied to each other, and how bumpy have Indo-Canadian relations been? The Hindu looks at what the data says. 

Read more: India-Canada relations sour: Spotlight on immigrants, foreign students, workers and trade | Data

Script and presentation: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan and Sonikka Loganathan

Canada / Data Point

