Watch | India-Canada ties in numbers: from foreign students to temporary workers | Data Point

October 09, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Tensions between Canada and India are at a high, after Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau said agents of the Indian government were behind the killing of a Sikh-Canadian citizen.

Canada and India have a long history. Canada is home to one of the largest communities of Indian origin, a major Indian student community and a significant Punjabi and Sikh population. The two countries also rely on each other for importing some specific inputs.

So, how closely are India and Canada tied to each other, and how bumpy have Indo-Canadian relations been? The Hindu looks at what the data says.

Script and presentation: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan and Sonikka Loganathan