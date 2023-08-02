HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting | Panel to list guidelines to ascertain mental health of RPF staff

Move comes after an RPF constable who allegedly hid his mental condition opened fire on passengers with his AK-47; the committee will suggest measures to ascertain mental health of RPF personnel before they are deployed on duty with a weapon

August 02, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated August 03, 2023 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

Maitri Porecha
Maitri Porecha
Chetan Singh accused for killing four people including his superior onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, being taken to the Magistrate court at Borivali in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. Singh was remanded to police custody till August 7.

Chetan Singh accused for killing four people including his superior onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express, being taken to the Magistrate court at Borivali in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. Singh was remanded to police custody till August 7. | Photo Credit: ANI

In the light of a recent firing incident involving a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, who had shot dead four people including his senior officer on a moving train, the Railway Board has constituted a six-member high-level committee to suggest systemic measures to ascertain mental health of RPF staff.

“The committee will examine the precautions to be taken before weapon is issued to RPF personnel. We will also examine what type of weapon should be issued,” one of the committee members told The Hindu.

Also Read | Centre orders X to block footage of RPF shooter Chetan Singh

The committee will also give recommendations on how to ascertain if the staff is mentally fit for deployment with weapon or otherwise, based on a medical examination. 

The Railway Board has asked the committee to review existing guidelines regarding physical and mental health assessments and submit a report within three weeks. 

The committee that will conduct the high-level inquiry into the incident is headed by Sanjay Sankrityayan, Additional Director-General (ADG), RPF. It includes Inspector-Generals P.C. Sinha and Ajoy Sadly, Principal Chief Security Commissioners of Western Railway and Central Railway respectively; J.P. Rawat, Principal Chief Medical Director of North Central Railway; Narsingh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, North Western Railway; and Mr. Prabhat, Principal Chief Personnel Officer of West Central Railway. 

ALSO READ
Syed Saifuddin, killed by RPF constable, leaves behind wife and three daughters, youngest of whom is only 6 months old

The committee member further said that there is no systemic process for periodic psychological assessments in the RPF at the moment. “While there is a system of Periodical Medical Examinations for RPF personnel, where physical check-ups are carried out, there are no guidelines for timely assessments by psychologists or psychiatrists,” the member said. 

Railway officials have claimed that the assailant Chetan Singh, a constable with RPF, had hid his alleged diagnosis of psychosis from RPF officials. 

Mr. Singh who was posted in RPF’s Parel workshop shot dead his in-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three others using his service ARM rifle (AK-47) on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Express on July 31. It occurred when the train was nearing Vaitarna railway station. The three other passengers killed by Mr. Singh were Muslims.

ALSO READ
Killing of Muslim passengers by RPF constable termed ‘hate crime’ by family of victim

A departmental complaint had reportedly been made against Mr. Singh earlier, over a scuffle that had broken out between him and his peers. 

Before Mumbai, Mr. Singh was posted with RPF special force, an armed wing, and later as an executive staff at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Bhavnagar in Gujarat. 

Related Topics

Mumbai / Jaipur / indian railways / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.