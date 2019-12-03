National

Jailed Lalu re-elected RJD chief

File photo of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad

File photo of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad

The founder of RJD is currently serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

Incarcerated Lalu Prasad was on Tuesday re-elected as the national president of his Rashtriya Janata Dal for the 11th consecutive term, though the charismatic leader remained conspicuous by his absence here on the occasion.

Prasad, who had founded the party in 1997, is at Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases and his nomination papers were submitted at the RJD State headquarters by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Prasad’s duly authorised papers were brought here by close aide and party MLA Bhola Yadav, filed in the presence of other RJD bigwigs like national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and State president Jagadanand Singh among others.

He was subsequently declared elected unopposed.

