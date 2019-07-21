ITI students in Berhampur build a giant guitar with metal scrap

Using the metal waste material left by the Titli and Fani cyclones, students of the government-managed Berhampur Industrial Training Institute (ITI) have built a giant 70-ft. guitar.

“The institution is planning to approach the Guinness Book of World Records to get it entered in the record book as the largest guitar made from scrap” said Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal, ITI.

Damaged roofs

The guitar has been built with metal sheets from the roof of a damaged structure on the ITI campus. All metal sheets and beams damaged by cyclones had to be replaced. Instead of selling off the damaged sheets as scrap, the students decided to reuse it as an artefact.

Around 150 students, including girls, from the fitter, welding, plumbing, electrical and painting trades, worked after 4 p.m for around four months to build the guitar.

The giant guitar is now a part of an open air museum of ‘art from waste’ being developed on the Berhampur ITI campus.

In January, students of the institution had built a 32.3-ft. high giraffe made of iron rods to their museum. The iron rods were collected from a 50-year-old dilapidated building on the campus that was demolished. The ‘art from waste’ museum of this institute now has eight major artefacts.