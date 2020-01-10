ITBP jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was injured in a blast carried out by naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, around 350 km from here, on Friday, the police said.
The incident took place near Becha Turn under Sonpur police station area when a team of the ITBP’s 53rd battalion was out on an anti-naxal operation, a local police official said.
When security forces were cordoning off a forest, around 4 km away from the police station, ultras triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast around 3 p.m. that left head constable Anil Ekka injured, he said.
“Ekka sustained injuries to the face and was immediately rushed to a local hospital,” the official said, adding that he was out of danger.
A search operation was underway in the area, the official said.
