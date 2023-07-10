Godrej Aerospace has supplied critical components for Chandrayaan- 3 mission

July 10, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, said that its business arm Godrej Aerospace has supplied critical components to Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO’s) Chandrayaan—3 mission. Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace said, “We take immense pride in our contribution to ISRO’s Chandrayaan - 3 mission.” He added, “As a trusted partner of ISRO, we will continue to contribute to future launches, missions, and the development of advanced aerospace components and systems.”

Godrej played a crucial role during Chandrayaan- 1 and Chandrayaan-2 missions. For Chandrayaan 1, it contributed the Vikas engine, thrustors, critical parts for remote sensing antenna and ground system antenna. For Chandrayaan-2, it contributed the L110 engine and CE20 engine for the launcher GSLV Mk III, thrusters for the Orbiter and Lander, and components for the DSN antenna.

According to details shared by Mr. Behramkamdin to The Hindu, in the last three decades Godrej Aerospace has contributed to over 175 engines for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) launches till date, which includes liquid propulsion engines for PSLV and GSLV rockets, satellite thrusters, and antenna systems. These engines have played a crucial role in the success of ISRO’s satellite launches.

Godrej Aerospace has contributed to the manufacturing of L110 engine for the core stage and the CE20 engine thrust chamber for the upper stage on LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark III), ISRO’s heaviest launcher. The heavy launcher was recently used for sending 36 satellites of OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company by ISRO. Mr. Behramkamdin further said, “In civil aviation, we are focusing on innovation and exports to global markets including US, projecting 100% growth in the next three years.”

Godrej Aerospace has also strengthened its focus on indigenous manufacturing, innovation, and technological advancements. Godrej Aerospace is planning to invest ₹250 crore to build a new facility at Khalapur in Maharashtra for advanced manufacturing and assembly, and integration facilities.