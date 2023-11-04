ISRO chairman Somnath withdraws memoir after controversy

November 04, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

S. Somnath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), told The Hindu that he’s withdrawing the publication of his memoir, Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal, penned in Malayalam. The decision followed a report in the Malayala Manorama on Saturday that quoted excerpts from the book suggesting K. Sivan, former ISRO chairman and Mr. Somnath’s immediate predecessor, may have hindered key promotions that Mr. Somnath thought were due.

“There has been some misinterpretation. At no point have I said that Dr. Sivan tried to prevent me from becoming the chairman. All I said was that being made a member of the Space Commission is generally seen as a stepping stone to (Isro’s chairmanship). However a director from another (Isro centre) was placed, so naturally that trimmed my chances (at Chairmanship),” he told The Hindu, “Secondly the book isn’t officially released. My publisher may have released a few copies...but after all this controversy I have decided to withhold publication.”

He said that the purpose of writing the book was to write a motivational story, on the personal challenges he faced in his journey of becoming a space technologist and executing the Chandrayaan missions. “It was not to create controversy.”

Excerpts from the book, that The Hindu has viewed, do bring out Mr. Somnath’s discomfort with the “Chairman (Dr. Sivan’s)” decision to not be explicit about the reasons for the failure of the Chandrayaan 2 mission (which was expected to land a rover). The issue was a software glitch but was publicly communicated as an ‘inability to communicate with the lander.’

Chandrayaan 2 mission was originally scheduled for 15th July 2019 and with then President Ramnath Kovind in attendance. The launch was called off an hour ahead, due to a ‘technical snag.’

Chandrayaan 2 eventually lifted off on July 22 but the Vikram lander, which was to smoothly descend onto the moon and then release the Pragyaan rover, deviated from its planned trajectory and crashed on the moon.

“That a software glitch was at fault was known only subsequently. However the crashing of the lander was known on that day itself (6th September, 2019). There was no point in calling it a communication failure...(as Chairman Sivan had described it). However every Chairman can choose what they communicate. I believe that whatever success or failure happens should be transparently communicated. I’m not criticising Dr. Sivan though,” said Mr. Somnath.

He said that he was in “constant touch” with Dr. Sivan as the latter continued to be an advisor to the ISRO and regularly gave inputs for future missions.

The Chandrayaan 3 mission incorporated several technical upgrades following what was learnt after the Chandrayaan 2 mishap. Following a launch on July 14, 2023 the mission culminated in the Vikram lander successfully near the moon’s south pole on August 2023 and releasing a rover to explore a sliver of the lunar surface.

A spokesperson for Lipi Books, the Kozhikode based publisher, confirmed to The Hindu that they were withdrawing publication. The title of the book loosely translates to ‘The lions who drank the moonlight’