IRCTC to restore service charges on e-tickets from September 1

E-tickets bought through the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) will be costlier as the railways have decided to restore the service charges from September 1, according to an order.

The IRCTC will levy a service charge of ₹15 a ticket for non-AC classes and ₹ 30 for AC classes, including first class, according to the August 30 IRCTC order.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be applicable separately.

The service charges were withdrawn three years ago to promote digital payments, a pet project of the BJP government.

The IRCTC used to levy a service charge of ₹20 on every non-AC e-ticket and ₹40 for every AC ticket.

Earlier this month, the Railway Board gave its approval to the IRCTC to restore the service charges.

In a letter dated August 30, the Board said the IRCTC had made a “detailed case” for the restoration of service charges and the matter had been examined by the “competent authority.”

It further said the Finance Ministry had contended that the service charges waiver was a temporary one and that the Railway Ministry could restart it.

Officials say that after the service charges were discontinued, the IRCTC saw a 26% drop in Internet ticketing revenue in financial year 2016-17.