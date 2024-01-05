GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iranian Embassy in Delhi opens condolence book in response to Kerman bombings

The twin blasts in Kerman took place when a crowd was commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad in a U.S. drone attack

January 05, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People walk on the street towards the grave of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman about 510 miles (820 kms) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, on January 4, 2024.

People walk on the street towards the grave of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman about 510 miles (820 kms) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, on January 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Embassy of Iran in New Delhi will open a condolence book on January 5 for the victims of Kerman bombing to pay respect to the 105 Iranians killed in the twin blast.

The twin blasts in Kerman took place when a crowd was commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad in a U.S. drone attack. Iran has said the blasts were a “terrorist attack”. At least 211 were injured in the incident.

ALSO READ
India expresses shock at Iran blasts that killed over 100

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier on Thursday, a senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said the blasts appeared to represent “a terrorist attack” of the type carried out in the past by Islamic State militants.

India and Iran have maintained high level contacts in the backdrop of the continued Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip. 

Related Topics

Iran / terrorism (crime) / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.