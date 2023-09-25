HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Interpol issues Red Notice against alleged BKI terrorist

The 38-year-old accused, who is suspected to have fled to Pakistan, is originally from Kapurthala in Punjab.

September 25, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Karanvir Singh, who is suspected to have fled to Pakistan, is originally from Kapurthala in Punjab.

Alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Karanvir Singh, who is suspected to have fled to Pakistan, is originally from Kapurthala in Punjab. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Interpol has issued a Red Notice against alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Karanvir Singh, at the request of Indian enforcement agencies.

The 38-year-old accused, who is suspected to have fled to Pakistan, is originally from Kapurthala in Punjab. The BKI is headquartered in Lahore and is currently headed by Wadhawa Singh. Its network is spread across Pakistan, India, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to the Interpol notice, Singh faces allegations of criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to Arms Act, offences related to Explosive Substances Act, raising funds for terrorist act, and being a member of terrorist gang or organisation.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.