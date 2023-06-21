HamberMenu
In Frames | International Day of Yoga 2023

PM Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the U.N. Headquarters in New York

June 21, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

The Hindu Net Desk
The Hindu Net Desk

In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier here, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion.

The U.N. General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations.

The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participates in International Day of Yoga celebration at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participates in a yoga session on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as part of International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

The Defence Minister joined hundreds of Navy personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier.

Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence were also present during the event.

Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

People participating in an International Day of Yoga celebration at Kartavya Path Lawns in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Yoga on water at Yamuna River on the occasion of International day of Yoga.

Students and youngsters perform yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

People perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga in Batu Caves, Selangor, Malaysia.

Photo: Reuters

Nepal police personnel perform yoga during the International Yoga Day at the National Police Academy in Kathmandu, Nepal.

