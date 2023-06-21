In Frames | International Day of Yoga 2023

June 21, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

In a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined hundreds of Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier here, to participate in the yoga celebrations on the occasion.

The U.N. General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations.

The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participates in International Day of Yoga celebration at Parliament House in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participates in a yoga session on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as part of International Yoga Day on Wednesday.

The Defence Minister joined hundreds of Navy personnel in their performance and led the celebrations on board the sprawling aircraft carrier.

Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and other senior officers of the Navy and the Ministry of Defence were also present during the event.

People participating in an International Day of Yoga celebration at Kartavya Path Lawns in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Yoga on water at Yamuna River on the occasion of International day of Yoga.

Students and youngsters perform yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yoga in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

People perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga in Batu Caves, Selangor, Malaysia.