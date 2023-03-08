HamberMenu
International Women's Day | Govt. will keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi

PM Modi shares on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in Mann Ki Baat.

March 08, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a seminar on International Women’s Day, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a seminar on International Women’s Day, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag Nari Shakti for New India'.

The Prime Minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in Mann Ki Baat.

