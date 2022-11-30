  1. EPaper
100 monuments to be lit for a week as India assumes G20 presidency

The monuments include Qutub Minar and Purana Qila in Delhi, Fort Vellore in Tamil Nadu and the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad

November 30, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The monuments include Qutub Minar and Purana Qila in Delhi, Fort Vellore in Tamil Nadu and the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. File

The monuments include Qutub Minar and Purana Qila in Delhi, Fort Vellore in Tamil Nadu and the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

One hundred centrally protected monuments are set to be illuminated for a week beginning Thursday when India assumes the G20 presidency for a year. The monuments include Qutub Minar and Purana Qila in Delhi, Fort Vellore in Tamil Nadu and the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

The other monuments in the list include the Sarnath and Dhamek stupa, Fatehpur Sikri and Sikandra in Agra, Aleva Shore Temple in Kanchipuram and the Charminar in Hyderabad.

The Jageshwar temple in Uttarakhand, Hazarduari palace in Murshidabad in West Bengal and Ancient Palace, Leh are also part of the list.

According to an office memorandum of the Archaeological Survey of India, which is the nodal body protecting heritage monuments, the move is part of the branding and publicity plan of the ASI monuments during the G20 with a special focus on UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Other monuments that have been identified for hosting important events of G20 as well as those located in nearby areas shall also be lit during the events.

All illumination during the events would highlight the G20 logo over the monument and it shall be ensured that the logo used is as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the document further said.

India will be hosting over 200 meetings across the nation in 50 cities as New Delhi is set to assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

