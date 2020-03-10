Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya scales Australia’s highest mountain peak

Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya has successfully scaled Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain peak in Australia.
Ms. Dehariya, who last year scaled Mount Everest, successfully summit the 2,228-metres Mount Kosciuszko on Monday.
“I did my summit of Australia on the occasion of Holi. I feel fortunate enough that I celebrated two biggest festivals of India at the mountain peaks,” she said.
Ms. Dehariya had scaled Mount Kilimanjaro on the occasion of Diwali on November 27, last year.
Ms. Dehariya, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, thanked Chief Minister Kamal Nath for supporting and motivating her to climb the summit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.