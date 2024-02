Indian embassy employee shared secret military documents after being honey-trapped: UP ATS

February 14, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Meerut

An employee of Indian embassy in Moscow, arrested recently in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, was honey-trapped by a woman who befriended him on social media, the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad said.

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, shared secret documents related to weapon systems of the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, including warplanes and submarines, said Rajeev Tyagi, ATS inspector in Meerut.

Mr. Siwal is currently in 10-day ATS remand till February 16. "Siwal came in touch with the woman last year who had made an online profile in the name of Pooja Mehra. She honey-trapped him and enticed him to share secret documents with her for money," said Mr. Tyagi.

"Siwal has claimed that the documents he shared with the woman are still in his phone. The forensic examination of his phone and other gadgets used by him is being done," the ATS inspector added.

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that he was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers. The officials also said that the woman's social media account was being handled by the Pakistan intelligence agency.

The Meerut unit of ATS arrested Mr. Siwal, who was working as the IBSA (India-based security assistant) in the Indian embassy in Moscow since 2021, on February 4 from Lucknow. He was arrested after an FIR was registered against him at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A (waging war against the country) of the IPC and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

During questioning, Mr. Siwal could not give satisfactory answers and "confessed" to his crime.

The ATS had earlier said that Mr. Siwal was providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments for money. The Ministry of External Affairs had said it was aware of Mr. Siwal's arrest and working with the investigative authorities in this case.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siwal's family members have left home in their native village in Hapur, and moved to some other place, Police said.