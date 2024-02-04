GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MEA working with probe authorities, say sources after U.P. police arrests Indian embassy worker posted in Moscow

The MEA is aware of the arrest of Satendra Siwal in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as a Security Assistant in the embassy of India, Moscow, the sources said

February 04, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working with investigative authorities in the case relating to the Uttar Pradesh police arresting an Indian embassy staffer posted in Moscow for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, official sources said on Sunday.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow after questioning.

Also Read | 3 operatives of terror module with links to ISI arrested

The MEA is aware of the arrest of Satendra Siwal in Uttar Pradesh. He was posted as a Security Assistant in the embassy of India, Moscow, the sources said.

"MEA continues to work with the investigative authorities in the matter," said a source.

In a statement, the U.P. ATS said Siwal was arrested on charges of working for ISI.

An FIR has been registered against Siwal at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and the Official Secrets Act, the statement said.

Siwal was employed as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the MEA.

Related Topics

India-Pakistan / espionage and intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.