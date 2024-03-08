GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian diplomat meets Taliban minister in Kabul

India doesn’t recognise Taliban as the official ruler of Afghanistan but recent trends have indicated closer interaction between India and Taliban.

March 08, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A senior Indian diplomat met Taliban “foreign minister” Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul on Thursday. This was announced on social media by the Afghan side.

Jitender Pal Singh who is in charge of important outreach to Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan met Mr. Muttaqi along with a small Indian delegation.

Mr. Singh said India is interested in expanding economic cooperations with Afghanistan and enhancing trade through Chabahar port, the statement by the Afghan side added.

Extending gratitude to India for its humanitarian assistance, Mr. Muttaqi said that Kabul wants to strengthen political and economic relations with India. Mr. Muttaqi called for facilitating issuance of visa by India for Afghan businessmen, patients and students, the readout further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

