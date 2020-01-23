National

India will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose: PM Modi

more-in

PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary

India will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

 

Paying tributes to Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary, the prime minister said that he stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians.

 

“On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, ‘A son was born at midday.’ This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause - India’s freedom,” Mr. Modi said referring to Bose, popularly called as Netaji.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics NEW DELHI National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 11:29:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-will-always-remain-grateful-to-subhas-chandra-bose-pm-modi/article30631350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY