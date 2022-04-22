India-U.K. ties a beacon in stormy seas, says British PM Boris Johnson

U.K. expected to offer series of technological collaboration at bilateral meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Friday, April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 22 described the India-U.K. relationship as a “beacon in stormy seas.”

Officials said Mr. Johnson is expected to offer a series of technological collaboration, including in the field of building fighter aircraft.

“Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defence, is of vital importance as we look to the future. I look forward to discussing these issues with Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi today and working together to deliver a more secure and prosperous future for both our peoples,” said Mr. Johnson in his first statement after a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A spokesperson from the British High Commission said the bilateral dialogue will include Indo-Pacific strategy and exchange of views on fighter jet technology, helicopters and the “undersea battlespace.”

The U.K. will also issue an Open General Export Licence (OGEL) to support greater defence and security collaboration in the coming decade. The OGEL will reduce bureaucratic interference and shorten delivery time for India’s defence procurement. This is the first British OGEL in the Indo-Pacific region.