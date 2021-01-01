India, UK flight services to resume from Jan. 8

Flights to and from the United Kingdom will resume from January 8 with each country allowed a maximum of 15 flights per week to begin with, according to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri on Friday.
India banned flights from the UK on January 21 for a period of 10 days after a new strain of coronavirus was discovered there. The ban was extended by a week after some passengers arriving from the UK were found to carry the new strain.
“It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only,” Mr. Puri tweeted.
Before the ban, the airlines of the two countries operated a total of 63 flights - British Airways operated 29, Virgin Atlantic 8, Air India 23 and Vistara 3. This included 21 flights from Delhi and 13 flights from Mumbai.
