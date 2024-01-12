India to host global meet on pulses after 18 years

January 12, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

About 800 representatives of governmnents, as well as commercial and non profit organisations involved in the production and processing of pulses will attend the Global Pulse Convention to be held here at the Taj Palace Hotel in February. Jointly organised by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and the Global Pulse Confederation (GPC), the conference will see experts in the field sharing their views and experiences with various stakeholders and policymakers.

Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that pulses production has increased in India and the government is keen to learn and share practices globally. “It’s a tricky task to keep the balance between the interest of the domestic farmers and the consumers. The inter-Ministerial committee of the government discusses production, distribution, and prices of pulses. It’s a challenging task. Despite the weather differences, we managed to keep the prices reasonably low,” Mr. Singh said, addressing a press conference on the event to be held between February 14 and 17. He added that India’s lentil production this year will be the highest globally. “We are incentivising farmers for pulses production,” he said.

The 2023 convention was held in Sydney. Organisers said that more than 40 countries will participate in the conference this year.

Smart crops

GPC president Vijay Iyengar said that the convention would amplify the message of pulses as smart crops for a sustainable future and provide a platform for collaboration and innovation to further this mission. “Pulses are vital in the development of sustainable food systems and key players when it comes to food security and nutrition in India. The time and place of GPC’s New Delhi convention this year couldn’t be more apt as we look at bringing the global pulses industry together to connect and collaborate,” Mr. Iyengar said, adding that India has done tremendously well to enhance its domestic production and provide cheaper and affordable pulses through various government-sponsored schemes. Nafed managing director Ritesh Chauhan and additional MD Sunil Kumar Singh were also present at the press conference.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Iyengar said that India was the biggest producer and consumer of pulses worldwide, adding that the GPC was bringing the global industry to India. “This conference is being held in India after 18 years. We are hoping to dispense some knowledge to the Indian industry and at the same time learn the best practices here,” he said, adding that pulses contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. “We feel that pulses help in diversifying the production, as they can be grown in arid conditions with less water. It is a superfood in a way, as it is nutritious and healthy. It gives nitrogen for soil. It’s ideally suited for Indian consumption,” he said.

He added that global issues such as the Ukraine situation have not impacted the pulses trade. “Pulses will gain importance due to the challenges posed by climate change. India, African countries, Brazil and Argentina are promoting pulses cultivation. Consumption has also increased. At least 25% of the grocery cart can be plant-based food if the pulses production increase,” he said.