India to host global food regulators summit this week

The summit is expected to witness participation from various stakeholders representing a range of countries, international organisations, and national entities

July 18, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday unveiled the logo of the summit to be held in Delhi and said that the event will provide a valuable platform for participants to deliberate on food safety and regulatory aspects. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India is all set to launch its ‘food-o-copoeia’, a collection of safety and quality regulations for each food category. Along with the ‘food-o-copoeia’, a common digital dashboard, which will act as a unified portal on food-related regulations and norms, would also be launched at the Global Food Regulators Summit, 2023, to be hosted by the country on July 20 and 21, announced the Union Health Ministry.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday unveiled the logo of the summit to be held in Delhi and said that the event will provide a valuable platform for participants to deliberate on food safety and regulatory aspects.

“It will also provide an effective understanding of compliance requirements and mutual exchange of best practices, experiences and success stories on food safety norms/regulations, explore opportunities to identify collaborative work areas to establish synergies among global regulators/agencies and develop tools and techniques for information sharing,” said the Ministry in its release.

The summit is expected to witness participation from various stakeholders representing a range of countries, international organisations, and national entities. Food regulators from G-20 member countries will attend the summit, along with international organisations, as well as several food research institutes such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) (Germany), the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (USA), Health Canada, the Australian Institute of Food Safety and Technology, etc. These organisations will contribute their expertise and perspectives to the discussions, the release added.

