GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India rejects U.S. remarks on Citizenship Amendment Act

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the country was “concerned” about the notification and will “closely monitor” how it is implemented.

March 15, 2024 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Photo Credit: ANI

The U.S. State Department’s statement on the implementation of CAA “we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted,” was rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs on March 15.

India, on March 11, notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 four years after the law was passed. The legislation facilitates citizenship to undocumented people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Jain community from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the rules state that the applicants will have to provide six types of documents and specify “date of entry” in India.

During a daily briefing, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the country was “concerned” about the notification and will “closely monitor” how it is implemented.

Rejecting the charges made by the U.S. State Department, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said “Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India’s pluralistic traditions and the region’s post Partition history are best not attempted.”

The U.S. State Department had said “India’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens. There are no grounds for any concern on treatment of minorities. Vote bank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress.”

Citizenship Amendment Act / India-United States

