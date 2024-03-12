Muslim bodies condemn CAA notification, want it repealed

March 12, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In a show of strength, Muslim bodies have “vehemently condemned” the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Centre, four years after the Act was passed by Parliament in December 2019. They have called for the Act to be repealed as it is “discriminatory in nature”.

“We express our unified stance against discriminatory legislation that undermines the fundamental principles of equality and justice. We vehemently condemn the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 just before the announcement of general elections,” the joint statement read.

Among the signatories are top officials of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Milli Council, and Imarat-e-Shariah. “The Act introduces provisions that sabotage the principles of equality and secularism enshrined in the Indian Constitution. Article 14 of the Indian Constitution embodies the general principles of equality before the law and prohibits unreasonable discrimination between persons based on religion. The insertion of Clause (b) in Section 2 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, establishes biased treatment - by mentioning individuals belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan, who entered the Indian territory before December 31, 2014; shall not be treated as an illegal migrant.”

The signatories noted that the CAA Act “sheepishly avoids mentioning Muslims, infringing the fundamental right to equality and secularism guaranteed by the Indian Constitution by selectively granting citizenship based on religious affiliation; thus undermining the principle of equal treatment under the law”. The Muslim leaders alleged that the “discriminatory legislation threatens the social fabric of the country eroding the foundational principles of inclusivity and diversity”, adding, “the approval of the Citizen Amendment Bill by the Indian Parliament created a nationwide uproar and protests from Muslims and other sections of society, who felt an immediate responsibility to protect the Constitution of India”.

The leaders also read political motives in the timing of the notification. “The timing chosen for the implementation of the Act is also questionable and shows the evident political motive of creating a religious divide in the society for narrow-minded political interests. We urge the government to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and uphold the values of inclusivity and equality enshrined in the Indian Constitution,” they said.

The statement was signed, among others, by Mahmood Asad Madani, president, Jamiatul Ulama -i-Hind; Syed Sadatullah Husaini, president, Jamaat Islami Hind; Asghar Imam Mahdi Salafi, president, Jamiat Ahle Hadith; Wali Faisal Rahmani, president, Imarat-e-Shariah; Yaseen Usmani Badayuni, vice president, All India Milli Council; Malik Moatasim Khan, vice president, Jamaat Islami Hind; and Zafarul-Islam Khan, former chairman, Delhi Minorities Commission.