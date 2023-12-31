GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India records 841 new COVID-19 cases

Three new fatalities due to Covid, one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar, have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

December 31, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has logged 841 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in 227 days, while the number of active cases of the infection have been recorded at 4,309, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Three new fatalities due to COVID-19, one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar, have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

India had recorded 865 new cases on May 19.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

