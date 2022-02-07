India records 65,000 new cases, 1,169 deaths

Most cases from Kerala; test positivity rate stands at 5.6%

The country recorded 65,513 new Covid-19 cases on Monday. The total number of infections has reached 4.22 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 11.1 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Monday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 22,524 infections on Monday, followed by Maharashtra (6,436) and Karnataka (6,151).

On Monday, 1,169 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 5,02,900..

Kerala reported the most deaths with 860 fatalities (733 were from a backlog), followed by Karnataka (49) and West Bengal recorded 29 deaths.

On Sunday, 11.5 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Monday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 5.6%.

As of Monday, 93.5% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 72.1% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 77.6% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 95,24,26,613 first doses, 73,45,46,273 second doses, and 1,45,73,954 booster doses have been administered across India.