India records 1.65 lakh new COVID cases

Active cases cross 18.2 lakh mark; Kerala reports most deaths at 729, followed by Karnataka 56

The country recorded 1,65,119 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of infections has reached 4.13 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 18.2 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Monday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 42,154 infections on Monday, followed by Karnataka (24,172) and Tamil Nadu (19,280).

On Monday, 1,185 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,95,107.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 729 fatalities (638 were from a backlog), followed by Karnataka (56). Maharashtra and Punjab recorded 39 deaths each.

On Sunday, 13.3 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Monday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 12.4%.

As of Monday, 92.6% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 69.8% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 63.4% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 94,35,05,015 first doses, 71,08,97,268 second doses, and 1,19,25,197 booster doses have been administered across India.

Andhra Pradesh’s tally

The number of new COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh fell sharply from 10,310 on Saturday to 5,879 in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning. A total of 25,284 samples were tested on Sunday against 39,296 the previous day.

The death toll came down from 12 to nine, according to a COVID bulletin issued by the Health, Medical and Family Department.

Two persons each died in Kurnool and Nellore and one each in Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts on Sunday.

The cumulative number of samples tested in the State so far reached 3,24,70,712 and 11,384 persons recovered from the viral infection in 24 hours. The death toll and tally of positive cases recorded so far increased to 14,615 and 22,73,475 respectively. The number of active cases stood at 1,10,517 on Sunday.

Anantapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 856. It is followed by East Godavari - 823, Kadapa - 776, Krishna - 650, Kurnool - 483, West Godavari - 456, Guntur - 421, Nellore - 366, Visakhapatnam - 340, Prakasam - 321, Chittoor - 295, Srikakulam - 80 and Vizianagaram - 12.