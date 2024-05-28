GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India ready to offer all possible support: PM Modi on landslide tragedy in Papua New Guinea

According to the Papua New Guinea government, more than 2,000 people are believed to have been buried alive in a landslide in the South Pacific island nation

Published - May 28, 2024 10:33 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage wreaked by a devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea, and said India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance," the Prime Minister posted on X.

According to the Papua New Guinea government, more than 2,000 people are believed to have been buried alive in a landslide in the South Pacific island nation, after the side of a mountain came down in the early hours of Friday morning when the village of Yambali was asleep.

The settlement is located in a restive and remote area in the interior of the poor, rural nation off the northern coast of Australia, making search and rescue efforts complicated and hazardous.

