India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners

India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged details of civilian prisoners and fishermen lodged in each other’s jails.
The External Affairs Ministry said India handed over to Pakistan the names of 267 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 99 fishermen in its custody.
Pakistan has given the High Commission of India a list of 282 Indian prisoners — 55 civilians and 227 fishermen — lodged in the country’s jails.
The lists were exchanged in keeping with the provisions of a 2008 agreement under which such lists of prisoners are shared on January 1 and July 1 every year.
