India monsoon rains live updates | Orange alert sounded for several parts in Himachal Pradesh and Odisha; `Extremely heavy’ rain alert for hilly areas of Maharashtra

Survivors of the landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district will be provided temporary shelter in 60 shipping containers requisitioned by the district administration

July 22, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

On Friday, the search and rescue team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered six more bodies from the debris caused by a landslip due to heavy rainfall in Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Raigad taking the toll to 22, officials said. The victims include nine men, as many as women and four children.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further warned “heavy to extremely heavy” rains in isolated places in the ghat (hilly) areas of Pune district, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday.

Meanwhile, more rains are forecast for Himachal Pradesh, the local weather office said while issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Saturday.

Every year, the whole country waits anxiously for the monsoon season to arrive. This year, the monsoon has been different and destructive.

It started later than usual due to unexpected interactions with cyclones and other weather systems lingering from earlier in the year.

Cyclone Biparjoy formed after the monsoon should have started, delaying the moon onset in Mumbai by two weeks. The monsoon also arrived in Mumbai and Delhi at the same time, which hadn’t happened in more than 50 years.

Before the monsoon started, the IMD predicted a deficit of 4%. While this deficit has already been wiped out by heavy rains, the distribution of rainfall remains uneven. Some areas have received excess rainfall, like the northern Western Ghats and Northwest India.

Other areas, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, have received less rainfall than normal.

Follow live updates here: