India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan: EAM Jaishankar

‘We are looking at possibility of rail link between Bhutan and Assam,’ says EAM Jaishankar

August 07, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Modi government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years, including along the frontier with China, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday, August 7, 2023.

In breakfast meeting with the media. Mr. Jaishankar he said infrastructure push along the northern border is going to determine India’s response to national security challenges.

“The Raxaul-Kathmandu cross border railway project is in the stage of final location survey. Once completed, it will connect Kathmandu to India by train,” Mr. Jaishankar said added saying India is also looking at the possibility of rail link between Bhutan and Assam. “Opening Bhutan Assam border through greater connectivity will allow Bhutan get more tourists,” he said.

On the connectivity with Myanmar, Mr. Jaishankar said there are big challenges in completing the Trilateral Highway due to the prevailing security situation there. “We have done half the work and finding it difficult to complete the other half. We have to engage the authorities in Myanmar for completing this project and for access of Sittwe port, Mr. Jaishankar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

